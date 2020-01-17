What Does MNS’ ‘Saffron’ Poster Outside Sena Bhavan Signify?
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
In politics, nobody is a permanent friend or foe of anyone. After Shiv Sena, this saying seems to be coming true for Raj Thackeray's party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena too. We are saying this because the hoardings on the streets of Mumbai before the MNS Maha Session on 23 January indicate something similar.
The saffron-coloured hoarding in front of the Shiv Sena building is that of Raj Thackeray, on which it’s inscribed, in Marathi: “Many came to get power but there’s only one to serve Maharashtra.” That the hoarding is saffron is important as well as raises questions about what the political situation in Maharashtra is – and if Shiv Sena’s softened its stance on the issue of Hindutva.
Is Raj Thackeray Exploring New Possibilities?
Actually, there have been reports of a meeting between Raj Thackeray and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis a few days ago. Not only this, in the election for the post of Mayor of Nashik Metropolitan Municipality, MNS had issued party opposition to vote in favour of BJP. In Palghar district, Raj Thackeray and Modi have also been seen on a hoarding together?
Will BJP Gain or Lose if MNS Comes Along?
Can BJP and MNS come together in Maharashtra now that the BJP's alliance with Shiv Sena has dissolved? Will the BJP join hands with Raj Thackeray, who spoke of removing PM Modi and Amit Shah from the political arena in the Lok Sabha elections? Thackeray’s opinion on north Indians is no secret.
North Indians in Mumbai are currently seen with the BJP, but if the BJP joins Raj Thackeray, will this vote bank remain with the BJP? And if all this is happening for the BMC elections to be held in 2022, then the BJP should also remember that Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are also due the same year.
Joining Hands With BJP – a Challenge for Raj Thackeray
Raj Thackeray, who was a fan of Modi in 2014, became his rival in 2019. "PM Modi is a 'feku', a watchman, a thief, Modi ruined the country" were the accusations Raj Thackeray made during the Lok Sabha election campaign.
So, will Raj Thackeray change his old stand on Modi and BJP only for Hindutva? We will have to wait for the answer on 23 January when Thackeray will give a new mantra to his workers.