What Does MNS’ ‘Saffron’ Poster Outside Sena Bhavan Signify?

Can BJP and MNS come together in Maharashtra now that the BJP's alliance with Shiv Sena has dissolved? Will the BJP join hands with Raj Thackeray, who spoke of removing PM Modi and Amit Shah from the political arena in the Lok Sabha elections? Thackeray’s opinion on north Indians is no secret.

North Indians in Mumbai are currently seen with the BJP, but if the BJP joins Raj Thackeray, will this vote bank remain with the BJP? And if all this is happening for the BMC elections to be held in 2022, then the BJP should also remember that Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are also due the same year.