Could Teach Only 1 Daughter, Now She’s No More: LSR Student’s Kin

Helpless and desperate, the family even tried reaching out to actor Sonu Sood. “In one of the TV channels, I saw that Sonu Sood Saab was helping people. I asked her to write a mail to him and see if he gives something. She told me that it was not happening,” he said.

As the family struggled to make ends meet, Aishwarya's sister had to drop out of school. But the school refused to provide a transfer certificate as the fee was not paid. According to the family, Aishwarya begged with her sister’s school to give her a TC so she could be enrolled in a government school. Watching her sister drop out affected Aishwarya deeply.