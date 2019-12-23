Muzaffarnagar Victim Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife, Little Finances

In the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests which flared across Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar district was one of the worst hit in the state, where several protesters, including over a dozen policemen, were injured and vehicles were set ablaze in violent protests.

The Quint went to Western Khalapar in Muzaffarnagar where 26-year-old Noor Mohammed died due to a bullet injury in the violence at the protests. He was admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar soon after he was injured, from where he was referred to a hospital in Meerut, where he was declared dead.

Survived by his children and a pregnant wife, Mohammed’s family wanted to bring his mortal remains back to Muzaffarnagar, but were allegedly disallowed by the authorities to do so. The family alleged that they haven’t received the post-mortem report. He was buried in a cemetary near Meerut.