China ‘Shifts’ LAC: India Needs Military Will & Diplomatic Clarity

In fact, defence expert Brahma Chellaney has repeatedly said that China uses ‘negotiations’ only to buy time. And during that time, they make new claims, bring in troops and weaponry to create a new status quo and make it unalterable.

Even though China has signed 3 agreements – in 1993, 1996, and 2005, committing itself to clarify where their LAC claim is, last week, once again, China’s ambassador said that China will not put its LAC claim down on a map.

While we keep talking about status quo ante, the positions that both sides held in April, China has made it clear – there is no going back to that.

India’s Army Chief during the Kargil War General VP Malik has also called the negotiations a ‘delaying tactic.’

While senior former diplomats, Shyam Saran and Kanwal Sibal both say that dislodging the Chinese from the positions that they now occupy, getting even more solidly entrenched as each day passes, will be difficult.