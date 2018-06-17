Is Kedarnath In For Another Disaster With Char Dham Redevelopment?

(This story was first published on 17 June 2018 and has been republished from The Quint’s archives amid massive flash floods that caused the Rishi Ganga river to swell, resulting in at least 19 deaths in Tapovan, which lies close to Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.)

On 27 December 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna, a Rs 12,000 crore highway-development project that seeks to ease connectivity between the Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand.

The project was setup to widen existing roads and make the entire 900 km stretch immune to the vagaries of weather in the ecologically sensitive and geologically unstable Garhwal hills. But the landmark initiative has run into controversies, with questions being raised on methods of hill-cutting and unnecessary felling of trees.

Some argue that roads are a major component in the redevelopment of Uttarakhand, which suffered extensive damage in the flash-floods of 2013. Amid environmental concerns over the building of roads that are key to the hill-state’s economic growth, The Quint spoke to experts on how to mountainous roads can be constructed without harming the ecological balance of the region.