‘Crown of Thorns’: 3 Big Challenges Await JP Nadda as New BJP Prez

Jagat Prakash Nadda, popularly known as JP Nadda, has been unanimously appointed the new BJP president. It is not so much a coronation for JP Nadda as it is a crown of thorns that he has to now wear.

Nationwide, CAA protests, saffronisation of India's map, growing anger over unemployment, inflation, the upcoming Assembly polls are just some of the challenges before the new president of the ruling party at the Centre.

Here are the top three challenges that will need Nadda's immediate attention as the BJP president.