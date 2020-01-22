‘You’re Hindu, How Is Your Name Robin?’: UP Police to An Activist

“You are a Hindu, why did you participate in the protest”

“Does it (CAA) pose any danger to you?”

These were some of the questions that the UP police put forth when they had arrested activist Robin Verma in Lucknow on 20 December 2019.

A day prior to his arrest, Verma had gone to participate in a peaceful anti CAA protest at Parivartan Chowk. He claims that the police subjected him to physical as well as mental torture while in custody, which included religion-specific comments and snide remarks about family members.