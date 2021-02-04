Budget 2021: A Few Old Ideas But Exciting Intentions; Now EXECUTE!

I called her “Superwoman” on Budget Day, when she ignited the markets with her “no-tax budget.” A few days have now passed, I’ve slept over the budget’s math and promises, so here’s a more reasoned assessment.

If you look at just the budget numbers, they are unremarkable. That’s quite understandable. After all, despite all exertions, the economy next year (FY 21-22) will simply be equal in size to what it was in the previous year (FY 19-20), with the current year’s plunge creating a turbulent V-shaped link between the two: