Budget 2020: Despite ‘Fixing’, ESOP Remains A Much-Abused Acronym

Imagine a stock/share whose Fair Market Value is Rs 100. To incentivise a key employee, assume she is given a Grant of 1 Mn options at Rs 10, thereby giving her a potential income of Rs 90 Mn - it’s a potential, and not real/realised, income because no actual shares have come into her possession yet.

Now assume further that she has two years to tell the company whether she is accepting the Grant or not. This is called the Exercise Period. The minute she says “Yes, I want the Grant”, she has Exercised it.

But note that it could take several more weeks, even months, of regulatory steps for her to actually own these shares after she has said “yes”.

This is where the trouble started. Mr Chidambaram said she should pay the tax immediately upon the Exercise.