Budget 2020: 4 Demands Consumers Have From the Govt

The Indian economy is witnessing a slowdown and people’s expectations are dependent on the upcoming Budget this year. People are eager to know how Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to balance the decreasing purchasing power to ensure that consumers have the money left for savings after paying taxes.

If taxes are reduced, people will have more money left, leading to increase in consumption. Consumers have been waiting for a long time for an increase in the basic exemption limit in income tax. In the first term of the Modi government, it was increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh in July 2014 Budget.