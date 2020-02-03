Why is BMC Hoarding Over 50 Percent of Its 2019-20 Budget?

Six people were killed and over 30 were injured when a section of a foot-overbridge collapsed near the CST station in South Mumbai in March 2019. This was followed by the arrests of the structural auditor and three others who were booked for negligence.

In the budget for 2019-20, the Bridges Department was allotted Rs 550 crore. The actual money spent till November 2019, however, was just Rs 310 crore.