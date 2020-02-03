Why is BMC Hoarding Over 50 Percent of Its 2019-20 Budget?
‘Have money, will spend’, does not appear to be a mantra that the BMC agrees with. Till November 2019, Mumbai’s civic body didn’t even spend half of its 2019-20 budget. Out of the Rs 30,692 crores budgeted for 2019-20, the BMC has spent only Rs 14,500 crores.
Offender 1: The Bridges Dept
Six people were killed and over 30 were injured when a section of a foot-overbridge collapsed near the CST station in South Mumbai in March 2019. This was followed by the arrests of the structural auditor and three others who were booked for negligence.
In the budget for 2019-20, the Bridges Department was allotted Rs 550 crore. The actual money spent till November 2019, however, was just Rs 310 crore.
Offender 2: Solid Waste Management Dept
Mumbai produces a whopping 7,500 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Over Rs 239 crores was budgeted for solid waste management in 2019-20. However, just Rs 35.66 crores were spent for the same by November 2019. Up to 85 percent of the funds remained unused.
Offender 3: Roads & Traffic Dept
Pothole dotted roads have claimed many lives and left many more injured across the Maximum city in 2019. The BMC’s Roads and Traffic Department had a budget of over Rs 1,471 crores for 2019-20. But just about 49 percent of this amount was spent till November. The actual money spent was around Rs 715 crore.
Offender 4: Stormwater Drains Dept
Mumbai’s British era drainage system causes waterlogging during the monsoon every year. The BMC had Rs 825 crore to revamp the stormwater drains. About 20 percent of the amount, that’s about Rs 659 crore, was unspent till November 2019.
