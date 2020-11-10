‘LJP Harmed Nitish’: Experts & Analysts on Bihar Election Results
From AIMIM’s surpries to Congress’ dud, several experts and analysts decoded the Bihar election leads and trails.
Over 13 hours into counting, the NDA has maintained a stable lead over the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which is not far behind. While the NDA has crossed the majority mark, it’s been relying on a wafer-thin lead all day.
The numbers sprang several surprises and shocks like Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM denting the RJD’s prospects in Seemanchal and the Congress further reducing its tally than in 2015.
AIMIM and Congress Factor Dented RJD’s Prospects
In a conversation with The Quint’s Associate Editor, Politics, Aditya Menon and Associate Editor, News, Eshwar Ranjana, Political analyst Dr Rajan Pandey and journalist Anando Bhakto weighed in on how the Congress itself managed to dent the RJD’s prospects, especially in the Seemanchal region.
BJP-Backed LJP Conspiracy Harmed JD(U): Pavan Verma
The Quint spoke to Pavan Varma, former JD(U) leader, exclusively on the performance of the party and Nitish Kumar.
While supporting Nitish Kumar’s tenure as the chief minister, Pavan Varma largely blamed the LJP for diverting votes of the JD(U) and hinted that the BJP might have something to do with it.
Counting Delayed by COVID Protocols
Former CSDS Director Sanjay Kumar, psephologist and political analyst Yogendra Yadav and senior journalist from Bihar Pushyamitra joined The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Kumar at 3:00 pm to weigh in on the close race between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.
Both Sanjay Kumar and Yogendra Yadav were of the opinion that it is too early to call the election in the NDA’s favour, as vote counting has massively been delayed by the COVID-19 measures and protocols being followed this time.
Watch the full discssion here:
The Neck and Neck Fight
As trends got clearer by 1:00 pm with the NDA taking a stable lead over the halfway mark, The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Associate Editor, Politics, Aditya Menon, Bihar correspondent Shadab Moizee and Associate Editor, News, Eshwar Ranjana discussed the possible outcome and the leads and trails.
Watch the full discussion here:
Earlier in the day, The Quint's ground reporters, political consultant Amitabh Tiwari, RJD’s Jayant Jigyasu and BJP’s Mannan Krishna discussed the early trends that showed a neck and neck fight between the two sides.
Catch all the updates on the Bihar Assembly election results here.
