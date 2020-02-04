‘Was Just a Play’: Bidar School Girl as Mother Jailed for Sedition

Eleven-year-old Ayesha (name changed) in Bidar in Karnataka has been living with her neighbour. She has no option. Her mother Najbunnisa, a domestic help and a single mother, is in judicial custody. Why? Sedition.

Najbunnisa was slapped with a case of sedition, after an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) worker alleged that an anti-CAA play, in which 11-year-old Ayesha acted, was insulting to Prime Minister Modi.

“The purpose our play was to remove the misunderstandings in our society (regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act,” says Ayesha.

She says that even though she told the police what happened that day truthfully, her mother is still in jail. All Ayesha wants is for her mother to come back home at the earliest.