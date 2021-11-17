Habibganj Station Renamed to Honour Rani Kamlapati But Her Nearby Fort in Ruins
On 15 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.
Renamed after Gond queen Rani Kamlapati, the railway station, previously known as Habibanj, has been revamped into 'India's first world-class railway station'.
"This historic railway station of Bhopal has not merely been remodelled, the name of Ginnorgarh's queen Kamlapati has also enhanced its significance," Modi said, adding that Railways' pride is now linked to pride of Gondwana.
However, just around 60 km far from Bhopal, one of Rani Kamlapati's fort is decaying into ruins.
The Forgotten Fort of Rani Kamlapati
According historical records, the fort of Ginnorgarh situated in the Sehore district, was Rani Kamlapati's home after she ran away from Bhopal following the killing of her husband and then ruler of Bhopal, the Gond king Nizam Shah.
Situated on a hill in the forests of Ratapani Tiger Reserve, the fort is said to be a trove of vast treasure. People come here to dig the said treasure but leave damaging the fort.
Even as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the renaming of Habibganj station a tribute to Rani Kamlapati, the fort, which notably lies in his own constituency of Budhni, is in a dilapidated state.
Years after the State Archaeology Directorate notified that the Ginnorgarh fort is a monument of national importance, no step has been taken to conserve it. There is not even a proper road to read the fort.
The grand tributes paid to Rani Kamlapati by renaming Habibganj railway Station after her would appear like a mere lip service, unless the government take steps to conserve her heritage.
The Story Behind Railway Station's Previous Name 'Habibganj'
Notably, the area surrounding the railway station in Bhopal was earlier known as Shahpur. In 1979, Nawab Habib Miyan donated his land for the railway expansion here and the railway station was named after him.
Another theory links the name to the Arabic word 'Habib' meaning lovely or beautiful. Therefore, beautiful lakes and greenery around the area made Bhopal's begum name it Habibganj.
