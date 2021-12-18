BCCI & Sourav Ganguly vs Virat Kohli Is Hurting Team India and Fans

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Yahan we are mad about cricket. And even 'madder' about our cricket icons and, right now, what’s happening between the two icons Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli is hurting our fans.

Should Kohli be the One Day International (ODI) captain or not? Is it the right time for Rohit Sharma to take over? Should India have two captains for red and white-ball cricket? Was it Kohli’s dip in form, was it Kohli’s defence of Shami from Islamophobic trolling, or was it doing poorly at the T-20 World Cup? The problem is not the WHY though. What’s hurting our fans is HOW… How poorly this captaincy mess has been handled!