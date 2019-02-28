One Year On, Here’s a Look at How Balakot Camp Airstrikes Unfolded

The camp, located on the Jabha hilltop, was spread over six acres, had the capacity to house over 600 militants and was located about 20-kilometers away from the town of Balakot in Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While the JeM was formed in early 2000, it is unclear as to when the camp in Balakot was set up.

However, according to The Economic Times, the Balakot camp was named in a 2004 secret US document, that was leaked by Wikileaks. So, it’s clear that the JeM had been organising training activities since the last 15 years in the forested areas of Balakot.