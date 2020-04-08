Attacks Blaming Muslims for COVID-19 Reported Across Karnataka

In another incident that took place in Kadakorappa village in the same district, goons reportedly barged into a mosque and attacked people praying there.

On the night of 5 April, two mosques were attacked in Belagavi for keeping the lights on despite the Prime Minister’s call to switch them off for nine minutes at 9 PM on 5 April. The attackers barged into the mosque and demanded that the lights be turned off. The police is said to have arrested over 20 perpetrators in connection with the two incidents.