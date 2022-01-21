As Spurious Liquor Claims 13 Lives in Bihar, Families Blame Cops' Inaction

Until 17 January, 11 persons were confirmed dead by Ajay Paswan, councillor representative of Ward Number 10. "We request the government to grant ex gratia to the kin of the deceased," said Paswan.

While investigations are on, bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, district magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said that 184 litre of illicit liquor and 225 litre of imported liquor were seized, while 34 arrests were made as of 17 January.