Bihar: 23 Dead in Suspected Hooch Tragedy in Gopalganj, West Champaran Districts
The incident took place a week after five people died in a similar incident in Muzaffarpur's Repura village.
At least 23 people have died and a few others got seriously ill on the eve of Diwali after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor in Bihar's Gopalganj and West Champaran districts, local authorities informed on Thursday, 4 November.
While 15 people have died in Gopalganj's Mohammadpur area, eight people have died in Bettiah area of West Champaran district.
The incident took place a week after five persons lost their lives in a similar incident in Muzaffarpur's Repura village.
According to their families, the men had consumed liquor on Tuesday evening and their health deteriorated in the night.
A relative of one of the deceased Santosh Shah informed police that he had consumed liquor in the evening.
"When his health deteriorated, we rushed him to a hospital in Motihari town where he died," he told IANS.
This is the second hooch tragedy reported in West Champaran district in the past four months.
On the instructions of DM, Sadar SDO Upendra Pal, SDPO Sanjeev Kumar Singh along with the Police and Excise Department team of Mohammadpur, Baikunthpur and Sidhwalia police stations launched a search operation from morning.
Four liquor traders Chhote Lal Sah, Ashok Sharma, Rampravesh Sah and Jitendra Prasad have been arrested from Turha Tola.
"This is a serious matter. Four deaths have been confirmed, others are undergoing treatment. After the post-mortem report comes, it will be clear how the death took place," Gopalganj District Magistrate Dr Naval Kishore Chaudhary told reporters on Wednesday.
The use, consumption, trade, and transportation of liquor in Bihar has been banned since April 2016. Despite that, violations frequently take place in the several districts of the state.
According to an official of the liquor prohibition department of Bihar police, five persons died in Katra block and two in Manihari in Muzaffarpur district in February.
A person was killed in Raja Pakad block in Vaishali district in March. Sixteen persons died in Loria block under West Champaran district in July, two died in Bhakhri in Begusarai district.
The official said that a total 66 persons died after consuming poisonous liquor in different districts of Bihar in 2021.
(With inputs from Utkarsh Singh and IANS.)
