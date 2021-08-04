Boxer Lovlina Shines In Olympics But Her Village Is a Picture Of Neglect
As India celebrated boxer Lovlina's knockout on July 30, her village, caught in a downpour, is a picture of neglect.
Knocking out her Chinese Rival, Nien-Chin Chen, in the women’s welterweight category, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30.
As the country rejoiced and celebrated, Lovlina’s home was caught in a downpour. Her village, Baro Mukhia is a picture of neglect. The road connecting Baro Mukhia village to her home lay neglected, until her performance led to the Assam Government ‘taking interest’ in the village.
After her Olympics performance, development work has started here. They (government authorities) are working day and night. Earlier it wasn’t like this.Mitul Gohain, Lovlina’s nighbour
Locals claim that finally some development work has started, but only after Lovlina’s Olympic Performance.
LOVLINA'S VILLAGE: A PICTURE OF NEGLECT
The village is dotted with Muddy tracks and broken roads. There is no piped water supply and children complain of patchy internet connection, as a hindrance towards online classes.
“Mobile network is very bad here. Due to lack of internet connectivity, we can't do our online classes. It’s a very backward village. No MLA or minister ever comes here,” says Bedanga Saikia, a resident of the village.
Lovlina’s Olympic performance has brought a sudden spurt of development in the village. The locals claim that new electricity wire are being laid and roads are being repaired quickly. Over the last two days, the 3.5 km ‘kuccha’ road to Lovlina’s house has been repaired.
As a locals even complained of lack of sports facilities in the village, Lovlina will take on the reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Olympic semifinals on 4 August, aiming to become the first ever Indian boxer to advance to the Games final.
