‘I am Delhi’s Son, Not a Terrorist’: Kejriwal on BJP MP’s Remarks

The AAP on Wednesday filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against Verma demanding registration of an FIR against him for his comments.

The development came on a day the Election Commission ordered the removal of Verma from the BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over his controversial statements during the poll campaign, and also issued a show cause notice to him.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal, saying he is the "son of Delhi" and the people will give it a befitting response in the February 8 election.

Kejriwal too expressed anguish over the remarks while tagging a media report on Twitter, according to which Verma had called him a terrorist "Gave up everything for the people of Delhi. After joining politics, I faced many difficulties so that the life of the people could improve. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist ... It is very sad," he said in a tweet.