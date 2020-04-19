Andhra Labourer Wins DGP’s Salute For Offering Soft Drinks to Cops

Touched by her gesture, the cops returned the bottles and gave her two bottles from their bags for her children. Before leaving, they asked her to visit them occasionally since she motivated them.

On 18 April, talking to her on a video call, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said: “We were touched by the way you offered cold drinks to the police, showing motherly love. The same day, I told my officer to trace you, so we can thank you. I was particular that I thanked you personally.”