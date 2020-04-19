Andhra Labourer Wins DGP’s Salute For Offering Soft Drinks to Cops
Lokamani was in for a surprise when the local police told her that someone wanted to have a word with her. Little did she know that the person on the call was the Andhra Pradesh police chief Gautam Sawang.
In the video shot in east Godavari district, she is seen offering two large bottles of soft drinks to the police officers on COVID-19 duty. When one of the police officers, who was taken by surprise, enquires further, she tells him that she is a daily wage labourer earning Rs 3,500 per month.
Touched by her gesture, the cops returned the bottles and gave her two bottles from their bags for her children. Before leaving, they asked her to visit them occasionally since she motivated them.
On 18 April, talking to her on a video call, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said: “We were touched by the way you offered cold drinks to the police, showing motherly love. The same day, I told my officer to trace you, so we can thank you. I was particular that I thanked you personally.”
“It is for people like you that the government and the police work day and night. It is to ensure the health and safety of people like you that the police are on the streets working very hard. For the way you offered cold drinks to the policemen, we salute you. We all salute you,” he added.
Earlier Telangana IT minister KTR had tweeted with the video with a caption: “Don’t know her name or place. All I know is she has a big heart! Apparently, she just earns ₹3,000 a month but cares enough to offer some relief to front line warriors What a lady. Take a bow ma’m. (sic)”
