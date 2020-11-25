‘They Shot Him’: Kin of Three Deceased Blame UP Police, Seek FIR

Back in the hospital, as she saw her son’s condition deteriorating in the government-run Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, popularly known as Hallet Hospital, she kept asking the doctors to save his life. “The doctors were not tending to him at all. There was no treatment. I kept asking the doctors to check up on my son, but there were more prominent or important people coming in. They were being tended to, but not my son. Around 8:00 pm at night (20 December) they came to me and told me that he was going to be operated upon, I asked them what was the point of it all as he had already breathed his last by then.”



Najma Bano stared into the distance and broke down. She explained how she had sent him from home to get the previous day’s daily wage from a construction site.

Till weeks after her son’s death she was too scared to visit the police station. Over time as no one came to meet her and nothing untoward happened with her and her family, she decided to take matters into her own hands. “I went to the police station to get a report registered and they told me that they won't register my complaint. Instead they asked me how I know if the police shot at him. I told them that my son told me before dying, then how can I not believe you did not shoot him?,” Najma’s successive visits to the police station ended in disappointment time and again.