Amid Delhi Violence, These Stories Restore Our Faith In Humanity

Since 24 February, Delhi has been reeling under the onslaught of hatred and ill will. These videos of 'New India' have forced Indians to question the country's fate.

But we saw light at the end of some tunnels. Amid violence and hate, some stories of peace and brotherhood, showed a ray of hope. There might be several other stories which restore our faith in humanity, that did not reach us. Nevertheless, we will share stories which prove that hate not does have a long shelf-life. Out aim in sharing these stories is also to restore your faith in peace and togetherness.