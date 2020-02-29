Amid Delhi Violence, These Stories Restore Our Faith In Humanity
Since 24 February, Delhi has been reeling under the onslaught of hatred and ill will. These videos of 'New India' have forced Indians to question the country's fate.
But we saw light at the end of some tunnels. Amid violence and hate, some stories of peace and brotherhood, showed a ray of hope. There might be several other stories which restore our faith in humanity, that did not reach us. Nevertheless, we will share stories which prove that hate not does have a long shelf-life. Out aim in sharing these stories is also to restore your faith in peace and togetherness.
The Ashok Vihar Resident Who Tried to Save Badi Masjid From Being Vandalised
When The Quint reached Ashok Nagar where two mosques were vandalised, we met Jeetendra Verma. He told us how he tried his best to stop the vandalism.
“I tried to convince them to not vandalise property. They should refrain from violence for the sake of humanity. There was a huge mob that came here. We could not recognise them. They were outsiders, not locals. I tried to convince them but in vain. They were shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. I told them that sloganeering is fine but don’t harm our neighbours.”Jeetendra Verma, Resident, Ashok Verma
'All Gurdwaras in Delhi Should Help Victims of Violence Irrespective of Their Religion'
According to a report published in The Indian Express on 26 February, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked all gurdwaras in Delhi to open its doors to the victims of Delhi violence, irrespective of their religion, extend all possible help to the victims and organise community kitchens or langars for all.
Muslims of Chand Bagh Protected a Temple From Being Vandalised
In Chand Bagh, one of the areas in northeast Delhi, affected by the violent clashes, a mob came, vandalised property set them on fire and left.
According to a BBC report, when a temple in the area was targeted, the Muslims in the locality gathered and protected the holy shrine.
Facebook Extended Help in the Time of Grief
There were hundreds who added fuel to the fire by spreading hate and fake news on social media. But, as they say, every coin has two sides. Social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter also extended support in this time of grief.
During the clashes, an old woman was stuck in her house in Mustafabad. Her son's friend appealed for help on Facebook. A Facebook user rescued her in no time and brought her unharmed to his home.
Mohammad Anas appealed on Facebook to rescue Manju Saraswat who was stuck in her house and Momin Saifi rescued her and gave her shelter in her house.
Amid violence, several Delhiites have shown that this city does not belong to those shouting 'Goli maaron...' and those threatening policemen and protesters. Delhi has a heart of its own which favours humanity and justice at the end of the day.
