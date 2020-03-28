Coronavirus Lockdown: Some Cops Lathicharged, Others Served Needy

While the nation grapples with a 21-day lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, some cops have drawn flak for their brutal approach while dealing with violators. On the other hand, some Bengaluru police officers were caught on camera offering free food and hand sanitisers to the poor and the needy.

A Meerut police officer was lauded for turning his home into a community kitchen to serve the poor and the homeless during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. He said he was paying cooks from a nearby village to prepare the food.

Visuals of policemen doing the rounds and offering food to the needy and to daily-wage labourers who have lost their jobs, in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Delhi were circulated on social media and they were appreciated for their efforts.