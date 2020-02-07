Delhi Polls: AAP’s Sanjay Singh on Shaheen Bagh, Kanhaiya & More

Delhi Police said Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar was linked to AAP after they released a photo of Singh and Gujjar, alleging that the two are linked, to which Sanjay Singh said:

"BJP wants to ruin the entire election process with its politics. A conspiracy is being hatched to discredit AAP. It wants to spoil the atmosphere of Delhi. Whoever has been caught firing in Shaheen Bagh should be punished in the harshest manner, even if it is my brother. "