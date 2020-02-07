Delhi Polls: AAP’s Sanjay Singh on Shaheen Bagh, Kanhaiya & More
While the election rhetoric began with talks on development and basic amenities, the campaigning quickly diverted to issues like Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan, Biryani, terrorists, and traitors.
In an exclusive interview to The Quint, Election in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh elaborated on multiple issues, a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
“This time the people of Delhi are going to vote on the basis of work done. The public is going to vote on basic things like water, electricity. They will vote for those who have worked in the last five years. We improved education, health and multiple other sectors. BJP has been trying to spoil the atmosphere of Delhi but have not succeeded. BJP is not campaigning or talking about developmental issues.”
‘How Much Will Delhi Police Do on Shah's instructions?'
Delhi Police said Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar was linked to AAP after they released a photo of Singh and Gujjar, alleging that the two are linked, to which Sanjay Singh said:
"BJP wants to ruin the entire election process with its politics. A conspiracy is being hatched to discredit AAP. It wants to spoil the atmosphere of Delhi. Whoever has been caught firing in Shaheen Bagh should be punished in the harshest manner, even if it is my brother. "
Government is Making Profits Despite Providing Free Facilities
The Aam Aadmi Party has been accused of providing freebies to the public and thereby looting the government treasury. Responding to this, Singh says:
“The government is considered a public welfare institution. There is nothing wrong with AAP providing basic facilities to the people from the excess profits that it made. This is the tax money and belongs to the people and we are utilising it well. CAG audit cleared that even after giving all the free facilities, our government is making profit”Sanjay Singh, AAP Leader
BJP has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party is not forwarding Kanhaiya Kumar's file and is trying to save the ‘traitor’, to which Sanjay Singh said:
The AAP leader also suggested that patriotism be taught in schools and Lokpal Bill be implemented in Delhi as soon as possible. He alleged that BJP is afraid of Lokpal and is therefore not passing it.
Singh also said that BJP leaders have all the time to take trips across the country to convince people on the CAA, but cannot make efforts to meet the women protesters in Shaheen Bagh.
