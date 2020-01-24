Delhi Chaat Centre | Did Free Electricity, Water Benefit Voters?

Under attack for doling out subsidies, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 24 January, said freebies in a limited dose are good for the economy as they make more money available to the poor and boost demand.

Opposition parties have been attacking the AAP-led Delhi government for giving “freebies” ahead of polls after it announced schemes like free bus rides for women and 200 units of free electricity.

“Freebies, in limited dose, are good for economy. It makes more money available to poor, hence boosts demand. However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

