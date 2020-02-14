Delhi’s MLA Profiles: 52 Millionaires, 43 with Criminal Charges

Delhi has done its job by voting for the MLAs of its choice. But now, let us take a look at the profile of these MLAs – their educational qualifications, assets and criminal cases if any, against them.

The Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR) came up with this data. Let's talk about the bank balance first. The number of crorepati MLAs has risen from 44 in 2015 to 52 in 2020. The richest MLA is AAP's Dharampal Lakra.

He has declared assets worth Rs 252 crore. The second on the list is AAP's Pramila Tokas, who has declared assets worth Rs 80 crore.

52 MLAs have assets worth more than Rs 5 crore. Only one MLA has assets worth less than Rs 10 lakh. AAP's Rakhi Birla has declared assets worth only Rs 76,000.