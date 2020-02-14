Delhi’s MLA Profiles: 52 Millionaires, 43 with Criminal Charges
Delhi has done its job by voting for the MLAs of its choice. But now, let us take a look at the profile of these MLAs – their educational qualifications, assets and criminal cases if any, against them.
The Association For Democratic Reforms (ADR) came up with this data. Let's talk about the bank balance first. The number of crorepati MLAs has risen from 44 in 2015 to 52 in 2020. The richest MLA is AAP's Dharampal Lakra.
He has declared assets worth Rs 252 crore. The second on the list is AAP's Pramila Tokas, who has declared assets worth Rs 80 crore.
52 MLAs have assets worth more than Rs 5 crore. Only one MLA has assets worth less than Rs 10 lakh. AAP's Rakhi Birla has declared assets worth only Rs 76,000.
That is, 61% of the total MLAs. In the 2015 Assembly elections, 24 out of 70 MLAs had criminal cases against them. In 2020 Assembly elections, that figure is close to double. 24 out of 43 MLAs have serious criminal charges – rape, attempt to murder, crime against women, against them. Charges have been proven against 9 MLAs.
If we see party-wise, 38 out of 62 AAP MLAs have criminal cases against them. 33 out of these 38 MLAs have serious criminal charges against them. Five out of eight BJP MLAs have criminal cases against them. Four out of these five MLAs have serious criminal charges against them.
If we talk about educational qualification of MLAs, seven out of these 23 MLAs have just passed high school. Two MLAs have just passed 8th standard. 42 out of 70 MLAs are graduates/postgraduates.
Five MLAs have a diploma. If we talk about age of MLAs, 39 out of 70 MLAs are aged between 25-50 years and 31 MLAs are aged between 50-80 years.
Delhiites have elected eight women MLAs this year. In 2015, only six women MLAs were elected. They have elected these 70 MLAs for the next 5 years. It is the voters' responsibility to take note of the promises made by these MLAs.
When these MLAs knock at your doors asking for votes five years later, voters must remind them of these promises and how far they have walked the talk.
