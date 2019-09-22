3 Rhino Species ‘Critically Endangered’: Here’s Why We Must Act

There are five types of rhino species:

Great one-horned Rhino (3,500+ left) Sumatran Rhino (Less than 80) Javan Rhino (65-58 left) Black Rhino (5,366 to 5,627 left) White Rhino (Southern) (17,212 to 18,915 left)

Because of the surge in market demand for rhino horns, today, three more rhino species (Javan Rhhino, Sumatran Rhino, Black Rhino) have been enlisted as 'critically endangered' under the IUCN red List.

Unfortunately, the last male Northern White Rhino, a 45-year-old named Sudan, died in March 2018 - euthanised after age-related complications.

There are only two females left in the world, but there may be hope. Scientists have successfully grown two new Northern White Rhino embryos using frozen sperm.

Hopefully, this will save the species from extinction.