Faye D'Souza Talks to The Quint Journo Who Reported on Manipur From Ground Zero

Saptarshi Basak: Nobody believes that they can go back to the lives they were living before 3 May. That's a completely different world compared to what they are living in right now. I visited camps where people from both communities are suffering the same way. They are cramped and overcrowded with 300-400 people living in a huge hall.

For Kukis, the camps are being organised by churches. For Meiteis, there are some government relief camps, and some set up by civil societies. But there are hardly any toilets, schools, or jobs. When I ask people what they do all day, they say they just try to talk to each other about what they have lost... people and houses that they have lost.

I even met a 13 or 14-year-old Kuki girl, who used to study in school, and she is still supposed to be in school. But in a relief camp, she was maintaining a catalogue of all the Kukis who have entered the camp today, yesterday, last week, what they lost, whether they are rape victims, or if they need hospitalisation, among other things. She was sitting on the floor of a camp and making tables on a sheet of paper, like an excel sheet. That is just what life has become for boys, girls, men, women, and old people."