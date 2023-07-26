Manika Batra | TT Star Returns With Hushed Steps, While Aiming for the Big Bang

We have seen you doing exceedingly well previously as well, but after a slump in 2022, it is good to see you beating great players like Cheng-I-Ching and Adriana Diaz. So, would it be safe to say that Manika Batra has found her mojo back?

As athletes, sometimes we win and sometimes we lose. I won’t say that I am back, it depends on how hard I am working. Losing doesn’t mean I am not working hard, winning and losing are just parts of life.

I am happy that I am improving every day. In training and in matches as well, I am trying out new things. I am delighted that I recently beat Cheng-I-Ching. She had beaten me 0-3 in the Macau WTT Champions, and now I’ve beaten her 3-0. So, I am very happy with my performance, but at the same time, I am not satisfied because I have to win many more medals and I have to achieve many more things. I am just waiting for those things to happen.