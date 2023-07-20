Kuki Women Paraded Naked: Meitei Women Condemn 'Barbaric Act' in Viral Video

Video Producer/Editor: Shohini Bose
Video Input: Borun Thokchom
In response to the viral video showing horrific sexual violence by a Meitei mob against two Kuki women in Manipur, the Meira Paibis came forward on Thursday, 20 July, to condemn the heinous act.
The Meira Paibis are Meitei women hailing from all sections of society in the valley parts of the state, and are often referred to as the "guardians of civil society." Expressing their outrage at a press meet, the women asserted that the actions of "a few sick criminal perpetrators do not represent the values of their community."
Ema Lierikliema, one of the Meira Paibis who spoke during the press meet, condemned the "perpetrators' barbaric and animal-like instincts."
"A viral video circulating in national media has shocked the nation, revealing a hedonist crime committed against women. The Meitei society, known for holding women in high regard, expresses utter disbelief and condemns the perpetrators' barbaric and animal-like instincts. This heinous act is deemed entirely unacceptable, and calls for justice to resonate throughout the community."RK Tharaksana, a Meira Paibis leader
'Ethnicity Holds No Relevance'
Ema Lierikliema, another leader of the Meira Paibis, said that the ethnicity of the mob was irrelevant.
“The perpetrators' ethnicity holds no relevance; be it Naga, Kuki, or Meitei, those displaying such animal instincts must face a befitting punishment. Justice is demanded without compromise for this heinous act.”RK Tharaksana, a Meira Paibis leader
The Meria Paibis have allegedly played an active role in instigating Meitei mobs to commit atrocities amid the violence in Manipur, according to testimonials shared by Zo (Kuki-Zomi-Hmar) survivors that you can read about here.
What Is the Viral Manipur Video?
A shocking video that went viral on Wednesday, 19 July, showed a mob of men, learnt to be from the Meitei community, parading at least two Kuki-Zo women naked towards a paddy field near B Phainom village in Manipur.
The Meitei mob brutally gang-raped one of the women and murdered her father and brother, according to witness accounts and an FIR accessed by The Quint.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted on Thursday, 20 July, that the first arrest in the case has been made: "After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment."
You can read more of The Quint's reportage on the viral video here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)