Kaifi, Faiz Belong to World, Not India or Pak: Faiz’s Grandson

Most of us were surprised in India and Pakistan. We were amused, we thought it was rather funny because it is rather silly to take words out of context out of a poem and then make an issue out of that. But I think one should be careful that one doesn’t dismiss it as only fun because the idea behind it is dangerous and the idea behind it is that art and dissent and all ideas which challenge the prevailing status quo should somehow be censored they should be stopped, people should not be allowed to hear them.



Not at all surprising that some people in India are finding it offensive although they are using rather silly arguments in favour of their banning the poem, which don’t really make any sense. But I think the reason that it stirs up rulers and establishments in countries is because of the imagery of the poem ‘When the thrones will be brought down, When the crowns will be tossed. And then god’s creation will rule, which is I, as well as you.’ So it’s very rousing, it inspires people to overthrow corrupt governments – tyrannical governments. I think it would apply to really any country not just India or Pakistan, but many countries today like Egypt, Brazil under Bolsonaro.