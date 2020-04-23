‘Won’t Disown My Work’: Meet the Photojournalist Charged With UAPA

From taking up a dangerous profession like that of a photojournalist in Kashmir to fighting FIRs, Masrat says her family has been beside her through thick and thin. She said, “When I heard about the UAPA act against me, I was clueless and blank. I did not have any reaction because I was thinking about my family, how will my family react.”



So, how did her family react? Masrat said. “When my family found out about the charges from social media, they came and spoke to me. They told me that I have not done anything wrong. They gave me the courage to fight.”

The Quint had spoken to Masrat for a documentary on female journalists working in a conflict zone like Kashmir in May 2018. Masrat, back then, had told us that while her father and brother completely support her decision to become a journalist, her mother stays worried about her safety.