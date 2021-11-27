Comrade Govindan on ‘Jai Bhim’: 'For Justice, Stayed Unmarried for 13 Years'

When Govindan was 26 years old, he came across the story of Parvathy and Rajakannu. "For 13 years I didn’t get married because I didn’t want anyone to blackmail me by saying they would harm my wife or children," he told The Quint.

From the day the Kuravar (tribe) woman's husband was wrongly accused of theft and taken into police custody to the day the policemen who made the arrest were found guilty of custodial murder, the CPI(M) worker stayed by Parvathi's side.

The film 'Jai Bhim' by actor Suriya, directed by T J Gnanavel is currently the highest rated film on IMDb with a score of 9.5/10, and has become the first Indian film to achieve the feat. The film is based on Parvathy and Rajakannu's story. Comrade Govindan too is featured in the film.

Even weeks after the film's release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime, the movie is mired in controversy about caste and community.

The film, based on the real-life incident in 1993, showcases how Justice K Chandru, who was then a lawyer, helped Parvathi win the case. Another hero who made this possible was comrade Govindan.