Four-Day Week: Can You Work 12 Hours for a Long Weekend?

Experts said that a 12-hour shift isn’t feasible as it would barely leave any time in the hands of the employee and would also cause major problems in transport and other factors required to travel to and from work.

Salil Lal, Division Head, HR, of Maruti Suzuki says that since the company runs a car manufacturing facility in cycle, there's no way it can bring down the work week to 4 days.

“Twelve hours of one shift would be difficult. Continuous operation for such a long time is not possible. We have to give breaks, which is part of the mandated requirement. There are practical difficulties that people will face as our employees come from all corners of NCR,” he said.

But some employers think otherwise. Chetan Yadav, CPO of Tally Solutions, said that although his organisation may not necessarily adopt this policy, a four-day work week can definitely help operations in heavy companies.