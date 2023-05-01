The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Yashavi's Century Steals Show, But Mumbai Win

How else do you celebrate your captain's birthday but by dragging your team from almost certain defeat to victory, as Mumbai did on Sunday night at the Wankhede, to celebrate Rohit Sharma's 30th birthday.
Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David made sure the home team picked up the two points from the win, scoring 55 and 45 in the chase after Rajasthan posted 212/7 following Yashavi Jaiswal's century.
Jaiswal smashed the season's highest individual score of 124, but Mumbai followed that up by successfully chasing the highest ever T20 total at the ground, to win the match by 6 wickets.
