Introducing VIGIL by The Quint — Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal

That was my childhood Hinduism – moderately devout and believing, but not rigid or overtly ritualistic or puritanical. For instance, when my parents died, nobody shaved their heads. It wasn’t required (literally, because of my handsome bald pate!).



We’ve never needed to “prove” our Hindu credentials. We always were Hindus, in values and attitudes, who happily celebrated Christmas, instigated Muslim friends to send extra biryani on Bakra Eid, and enjoyed kadha parshad on Gurpurab. We’ve never been conflicted about this harmony between our Hindu upbringing and celebration of all Indian religions.