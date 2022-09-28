Arrest Warrant Against Ekta Kapoor & Mother Shobha Kapoor Over Web-Series 'XXX'

Bihar's Begusarai Court has issued arrest warrants against Bollywood Producer and Director, Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor today (28 September). They have issued the warrants on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting their and their family's sentiments, over several scenes in the second season of her latest web series, XXX.

According to NDTV, complainant and ex-serviceman in Begusarai, Shambhu Kumar had lodged the complaint in 2020 while judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant.