Arrest Warrant Against Ekta Kapoor & Mother Shobha Kapoor Over Web-Series 'XXX'

They are under fire because their series, XXX, allegedly features objectionable scenes, concerning a soldier's wife.

Bihar's Begusarai Court has issued arrest warrants against Bollywood Producer and Director, Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor today (28 September). They have issued the warrants on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting their and their family's sentiments, over several scenes in the second season of her latest web series, XXX.

According to NDTV, complainant and ex-serviceman in Begusarai, Shambhu Kumar had lodged the complaint in 2020 while judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant.

The complainant's advocate, Hrishikesh Pathak said, "The court had issued summons to them (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter."

They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor) informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,
HRISHIKESH PATHAK

Both seasons of XXX were aired on ALTBalaji, the OTT platform owned by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Her mother, Shobha Kapoor is also associated with the production house.

FIR Filed Against Ekta Kapoor After Court Issues Stay Order Against 'Lock Upp'

FIR Filed Against Ekta Kapoor After Court Issues Stay Order Against 'Lock Upp'

