Anurag Kashyap whose film Choked starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew just released on Netflix spoke to The Quint about exhibitors being miffed with filmmakers for releasing their films on OTT platforms. Soojit Sircar recently announced the release of his film Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana was the first big banner film which decided to release on an OTT platform midst coronavirus lockdown. Followed by Vidya Balan's upcoming biopic of Shakuntala Devi will be released on Amazon Prime Video.Two of Anurag Kashyap produced film Goomketu and Bamfaad also release on Zee5.But Anurag says that exhibitors started having problem only when a big film like Gulabo Sitabo announced it's OTT release and rumours of Akshay Kumar's Laxmi Bomb's OTT release started doing the rounds. He says, "Everybody has to look out for themselves. Theatres need movies to survive, movies also need a platform to survive." The filmmaker talks about the selfish attitude everybody has because at the end of the day everybody wants to earn money. He also talks about the struggles he had to go through to get screens for his films as they don't have stars in it.When asked about the shooting guidelines that has been issued by various bodies he says that he will not start shooting anytime soon, at least not till he feels it's safe enough. He also spoke about the migrant issue and how this move by the government was not well thoughtout.