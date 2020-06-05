Anurag Kashyap directorial Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is all set to release on Netflix on Friday, 5 June. The film is set against the backdrop of demonetisation and stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. The Quint spoke to Anurag, Saiyami and Roshan, wherein they shed light about the subject, working together and more:Your film is set against the backdrop of demonetisation. Why did you feel the need to dwell upon the subject now, with other issues plaguing the country?Anurag Kashyap: I think every film takes its time. You get a perspective only later. When demonetisation happened, my first reaction was like everyone else, maybe it’s a good thing. Maybe it would help wash out the black money. Slowly you realise it wasn’t thought through. When we saw that perspective we re-wrote the film. Rest is when you get the money and all that. Also, I was busy and it took a year to find the actors. Was there a personal incident where you realised demonetisation wasn’t well executed?Anurag Kashyap: There wasn’t any personal incident. I am far too privileged. I never stood in a line, I always had someone on my behalf. But you read about it, see and talk to people who have experiences. What affected us was the delay in payments that we had to make to the vendors. And slowly you realise the impact of it. They keep extending dates. Every solution that has come since then is ‘douse the fire’ whereas in reality the problem is widespread. Choked Trailer: Anurag’s Film Looks at Dark Side of DemonetisationRoshan, your father works in the bank. So when the script came to you did you relate to it?Roshan Mathews: Yes it did. The whole sequence where Sarita goes to the bank immediately after demonetisation is announced, the stress that she carries home, that for me was very clear in my head. Before we shot the scenes, I had such a clear picture of my father coming back from the bank. Seeing how stressed people were, I got my first hint of how underprepared the whole move was. Can you tell us your transformation from ‘Mirzya’ to ‘Choked’? Saiyami Kher: The transformation that you see, all the credit goes to Anurag, who backed me after Mirzya didn’t do well at the box office. I was supposed to start shooting for another film but was replaced by someone who is more saleable. That’s how the industry works. Anurag offered me this film in 2017 and said, ‘think about it because you will be playing a mother, someone much older than your age. You won’t be looking glamorous’. I said I want to do this. After that it was a wait for Anurag, who was very busy.