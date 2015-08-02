ADVERTISEMENT
How To Treat Your BFF: Get Schooled By Lil’ Ones on Children’s Day
We asked some kids how to be a good friend, and their answers were adorable. Tag your BFF!
Children's Day is celebrated every year on 14 November in India. The date 14 November marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.
Jawaharlal Nehru, born on 14 November 1889, was called 'Chacha Nehru' by children. He was very fond of them and they showered him with love as well.
(This video was first published on 2 August 2015 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Children’s Day.)
