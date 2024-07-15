Notes from Hathras: How Three Generations of Women Got Killed in the Stampede

Four people from the village of Sokhna in the Hathras Gate Kotwali area have died in the stampede, three of whom are from the same family.

Among the deceased are 70-year-old Jayawanti Devi, 42-year-old Rajkumari, and 9-year-old Bhumi - a grandmother, mother, and granddaughter. The three had gone to attend a satsang conducted by Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, where the stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 121 people.

Vinod Kumar, sitting at his doorstep, becomes emotional repeatedly, recalling his mother, wife, and daughter. Vinod says, "Our entire world is gone. Without a household, what is left? We have three other children; who will look after them?"

Now, only Vinod and his three sons remain in the family. There are no women left in the house.