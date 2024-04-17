ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Gourav Vallabh Interview: Ex Congress Leader on Joining BJP, Rahul Gandhi & More

Gourav Vallabh explains why he left Congress and joined BJP in an exclusive interview with The Quint.

Shadab Moizee
Camera: Athar Rather & Swagatam Roy

Video Producer: Avanish Kumar & Azhar Ansar

English Script: Jaspreet Singh

Video Editor: Nitin Bisht

In an exclusive interview with Quint Hindi's Shadab Moizee, Congress-turned-BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh said he fled the Congress camp as he had "ideological differences" with the party.

Vallabh said, the saffron camp met his "3 non-negotiable demands", which he stated in his resignation letter. He claimed while Rahul Gandhi was a "good person", he was "not fit for politics".

On the Goods & Services Tax (GST), the former Congress spokersperson said it was a "wonderful concept, but had some issues".

On Electoral Bonds, he said that it was the "first step towards transparency".

What else did he say about his 'U-turn' on the GST, unemployment, the electoral bonds row, and much more? Watch the full interview on YouTube now.

