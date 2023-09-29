ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The Same People Who Shamed Earlier Are Now Saying #BodyPositivity: Richa Chadha

'Fukrey 3' stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh.

Fukrey 3 finally hit the big screen on Thursday, 28 September. Helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the comedy drama stars Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

The Quint caught up with the lead actors and spoke to them about their film, their journey, being outsiders in the Hindi film industry, and more.

Speaking about the changing perception towards women in the industry, Richa shared, "I'm so sick and tired of people now going '#bodypositivity, #inclusion, #embraceyourskin.' The same people till three-four years ago were body shaming, skin shaming, and look shaming."

"So much hypocrisy is so tiring. So, this is all a trend, and people are attempting to whitewash their past. Just be yourself; you do you, and be kind to others,"
Richa added.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Topics:  Fukrey 3   Pulkit Samrat   Richa Chadha 

