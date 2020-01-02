CAA: Why is UP Govt Hiding Post-Mortem Reports, Asks Filmmaker

Anti-CAA protests have claimed 19 lives in Uttar Pradesh alone. Over 1,100 people are under arrest and 5,558 have been kept in preventive detention, including Rihai Manch’s Mohammed Shoib and retired Indian Police Service officer SR Darapuri. Section 144 has been extended to different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

To know more about the ground situation, we spoke to Nakul Singh Sawhney, a filmmaker who runs a media collective called ChalChitra Abhiyaan in western Uttar Pradesh. The collective works to bring out local issues of marginalised communities in different video formats.