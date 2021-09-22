Trailer | Surviving the Sundarbans: Tales of the Delta’s Climate Refugees
While climate change may just seem like an abstract statistic, for the people in Sundarbans, doomsday is here.
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
As the home of the famous royal Bengal Tiger, the Sundarbans, sinks at an alarming rate as a result of climate change, it is the residents of the delta who stand on the frontlines of this war. While some of them have already lost their homes and livelihoods, others are on the verge of it. Debates rage on, fingers are pointed, but it is these climate refugees, among society's most marginalised, who are paying the price.
In this documentary, we travel to the sinking islands of Ghoramara, Mousuni and Sagar in the Sundarbans, one month after Cyclone Yaas struck the delta, to document the lives of these climate refugees. We talk to them about their fears, their escape plans and how they go through their day knowing that they will probably lose whatever they have at any point.
Tune in to the The Quint's YouTube channel on 24 September at 7pm for the premier of the full documentary. Click on this link to bookmark the premier and also set a reminder.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.