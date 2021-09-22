Trailer | Surviving the Sundarbans: Tales of the Delta’s Climate Refugees

As the home of the famous royal Bengal Tiger, the Sundarbans, sinks at an alarming rate as a result of climate change, it is the residents of the delta who stand on the frontlines of this war. While some of them have already lost their homes and livelihoods, others are on the verge of it. Debates rage on, fingers are pointed, but it is these climate refugees, among society's most marginalised, who are paying the price.