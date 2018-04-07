Documentary: Why Do Haryana’s Old & Young Blame Women for Rape?

And here’s what a police official told us: “Both (rapist and victim) are to blamed. Without knowing you, I can’t even talk to you. No one can do anything to you if they don’t know you. Without consent, no one can even talk to someone else. Will a girl speak to someone unless she consents to do so?”

At which point, we asked, “What if the rapist abducts the victim?”

The cop replied, “How can someone just abduct you?”

Well...