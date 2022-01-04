ADVERTISEMENT

'Not Right to Take Moral High Ground': Danish Sait on Munawar Faruqui Incident

Danish Sait revealed how the politician Nograj would've handled the COVID pandemic.

Tanisha Bagchi
Published
Videos
1 min read

Danish Sait is all set for the release of his web series Humble Politiciann Nograj in which he reprises his role as the civil servant. Talking to The Quint, Sait opened up about taking the character from radio to a series. Sait also revealed that he didn’t expect the character of Nograj to become so huge but is ‘overwhelmed’ by the success.

Talking about how ‘Nagraj’ became ‘Nograj’, Danish Sait said, “It was actually just a nasal twang. On radio I used to call it Nagraj and there was a little bit of a nasal tone. Someone once asked what is the spelling and I said ‘Nograj’.”

Danish Sait also talks about how Nograj would’ve handled the COVID pandemic, if his show borrows from real-life incidents, and more.

Humble Politiciann Nograj starts streaming on Voot Select from 6 January.

Watch the video for more.

Also Read

Actor Danish Sait Opens Up About Fighting Anxiety and Depression

Actor Danish Sait Opens Up About Fighting Anxiety and Depression
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT