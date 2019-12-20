‘Dabangg 3’ Review: Lazy Filmmaking Even Chulbul Pandey Can’t Save

But Dabangg 3 is basically lazy filmmaking. If the makers think that a film can be created by simply putting certain ingredients into a raging bowl of expectations without measure or method, it’s no wonder the result would be unpalatable. That’s what Dabangg 3 is. Salman Khan worked, so he, of course, is there. In every frame, but also as the screenplay writer along with director Prabhudeva and Aloke Upadhyay.

Robinhood Pandey fighting for the underdog worked well for the franchise, so that’s what he does here too – sometimes for hapless women, sometimes against corrupt politicians, sometimes taking on this evil goon who has bodies buried in his backyard. His silly romance worked so we have Salman and Sonakshi every few minutes in this 163-minute-long tiring run time dancing to one forgettable song after another. Salman’s generosity also worked. Sonakshi was given a huge platform to debut. This time around we have Mahesh Manjrekar’s laughter Saiee playing his love interest. Though she gets a raw deal and a very shrunken screen time.